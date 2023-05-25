Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Opioid settlement funding public meeting set for June 5 in Elizabethtown

Bladen County Courthouse
Bladen County Courthouse(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A public meeting on proposed uses of opioid settlement funds is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Bladen County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.

A handout for the meeting indicates that the county will be receiving about $2.76 million over the next 18 years from fiscal year 2023 onward. The county’s stated goal is to develop a system of care with prevention, harm reduction, intervention, treatment and post-treatment/recovery supports.

According to the county, the meeting will be in the Commissioners’ Room, and the courthouse is located at 106 East Broad St.

Learn more: Attorney General announces final approval of $26 billion opioid settlement

You can read the handout in-full below:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme
Abdulfatah Moha Mozib
Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales
Propane explosion injures two people and a dog in White Lake
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series

Latest News

Bladen Community College
Bladen Community College to host touch a truck on June 3
A tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has crashed, blocking a portion of Interstate 485 in...
Medic: 4 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home on I-485
Rocky Point man arrested in Wilmington on drug trafficking charges after chase
Wilmington Sharks
Wilmington Sharks, Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs seasons kick off today