Opioid settlement funding public meeting set for June 5 in Elizabethtown
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A public meeting on proposed uses of opioid settlement funds is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at the Bladen County Courthouse in Elizabethtown.
A handout for the meeting indicates that the county will be receiving about $2.76 million over the next 18 years from fiscal year 2023 onward. The county’s stated goal is to develop a system of care with prevention, harm reduction, intervention, treatment and post-treatment/recovery supports.
According to the county, the meeting will be in the Commissioners’ Room, and the courthouse is located at 106 East Broad St.
