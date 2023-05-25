Medic: 4 hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer carrying mobile home on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying a mobile home has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Charlotte, authorities said.

According to Charlotte Fire, the inner loop of I-485 just before Moores Chapel Road is closed due to the crash.

Medic said four people suffered minor injuries.

According to first responders, there are significant delays in the area and drivers should seek an alternate route.

Transportation officials are saying this part of I-485 inner will be closed until 4:35 p.m. Thursday.

