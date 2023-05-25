Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged in Wilmington with four sex crimes on Wednesday, May 24.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 33-year-old Tony Michael Crisco was charged with sexual offense-1st degree, child abuse sex act, statutory sex offense with a child <=15, and sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree.

He is being held at the county jail under a $1.5 million secured bond. His first appearance in court is set for Thursday at 2 p.m.

