Man arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child in Wilmington
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was arrested and charged in Wilmington with four sex crimes on Wednesday, May 24.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, 33-year-old Tony Michael Crisco was charged with sexual offense-1st degree, child abuse sex act, statutory sex offense with a child <=15, and sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree.
He is being held at the county jail under a $1.5 million secured bond. His first appearance in court is set for Thursday at 2 p.m.
