Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Firefighter arrested, placed on leave after allegedly stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart

Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.
Chase Green, 27, was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.(Erie County Jail)
By Brian Koster and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – An Ohio firefighter was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to steal several boxes of Pokémon cards from Walmart.

Police said 27-year-old Chase Green failed to scan three boxes of Pokémon collector cards while using a self-checkout register.

According to a Perkins Township police report, Green was clearly seen in a security video holding packs of gum over top of the cards’ bar codes while he pretended to scan the boxes of cards. He then left the store without paying for the cards.

Green told police he thought he could scan the two items together and he “didn’t look at the amount.”

The total value of the boxes of Pokémon cards was $85.94.

Green was arrested and booked into the Erie County Jail.

According to Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D’Amico, Green is currently on paid administrative leave until an internal investigation can be completed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Wilmington financial advisor sentenced to prison for $7 million fraud scheme
Abdulfatah Moha Mozib
Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales
Propane explosion injures two people and a dog in White Lake
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series

Latest News

FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops hold large live-fire drills near border with North Korea
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Bladen County Courthouse
Opioid settlement funding public meeting set for June 5 in Elizabethtown
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer