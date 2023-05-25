Senior Connect
Carolina Panthers announce dates, times for preseason games

A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 37-34. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers announced more details about the team’s upcoming preseason games on Thursday.

The team will play three preseason contests in 2023, the first being at home against the New York Jets on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m.

Carolina will then head to New York to take on the Giants on Aug. 18, before returning home on Aug. 25 to face the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff times for those matchups are set for 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Broadcast information for preseason games will be announced later.

The Panthers will open the regular season Sept. 10 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

