Cape Fear Purple Heart Dinner set for August 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Purple Heart Association has announced that the 2023 Cape Fear Purple Heart Dinner will take place on Saturday, August 5.

Starting at 5 p.m. in the Wilmington Convention Center, the dinner will honor purple heart recipients and their family members.

It will also feature invited guests, county and state officials and veteran and military family support organizations.

The association says it’s looking for recipients to honor, and recipients can attend with two family members for free.

To learn more, contact Ed Abbey at 510-517-5158 or edabbey@hotmail.com.

