Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

Anthony Andrew Snyder
Anthony Andrew Snyder(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Anthony Andrew Snyder on Thursday, May 25.

Per the BCSO, he is 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds and has hazel eyes with brown hair.

“Last seen yesterday (5/24) at around noon in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Colon Mintz Rd. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911,” the BCSO’s report states.

