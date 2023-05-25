Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office released a missing person report for Anthony Andrew Snyder on Thursday, May 25.

Per the BCSO, he is 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds and has hazel eyes with brown hair.

“Last seen yesterday (5/24) at around noon in a wooded area near the 1400 block of Colon Mintz Rd. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911,” the BCSO’s report states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.