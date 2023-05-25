Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Julien Noel Rojas
Julien Noel Rojas(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 24 that it is searching for Julien Noel Rojas.

According to the announcement, Rojas was last seen at around noon on Wednesday. She may be in the areas of Myrtle Beach, Conway or Greensboro.

Authorities describe Rojas as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with diamond cross designs, cargo-style sweatpants and a black hoodie with the letters “LA” and a bear on the back.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rojas is asked to contact the BCSO at (910) 253-2777 or dial 911.

