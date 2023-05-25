Senior Connect
Bladen Community College to host touch a truck on June 3

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen Community College is set to host a touch a truck event on Saturday, June 3.

From 8 a.m. to noon, the community is invited to the front of the STEM building for the free event.

“Come out and see dozens of vehicles, from emergency, construction, and agriculture to military, transportation, and helicopters... all in one place!” states an announcement posted by the Bladen County Public Library.

Anyone looking for more information is asked to call 910-879-5620.

