Ashley women’s soccer advances to Final Four, Topsail softball stays alive with win Wednesday night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The top-seeded Ashley High School women’s soccer team advanced to the 4A Final Four Wednesday night, defeating #5 Holly Springs 2-1 at Legion Stadium in Wilmington.

The Eagles got a first-half goal from Karina Peat to take the lead, when she knocked in a rebound off a miss by her sister Kiley. Savannah Monset put Ashley ahead 2-0 with a second-half goal. The Eagles raised their record to 24-1, and will now face the winner of Thursday’s second eastern semifinal between #11 Hoggard and #2 Chapel Hill. That state semifinal will be played Tuesday at Legion Stadium.

Also on Wednesday evening, the 15th-seeded Topsail High School women’s softball team completed a furious comeback to defeat #8 Apex 5-4 to tie their 4A Eastern Final series at one game apiece. The Pirates fell behind 3-0 to the visitors, but scored single runs in the third and fourth innings. After Apex went ahead 4-2 in the top of the sixth, Topsail plated two in the bottom half to tie it, and got the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the victory.

The final game in the best-of-three series is scheduled for Friday night in Apex.

