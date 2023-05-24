Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach police to hold sunset connect community event

Wrightsville Beach Park
Wrightsville Beach Park
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is hosting a sunset connect event Thursday, May 25.

The event will run from 7-8 p.m. at the pavilion in Wrightsville Beach Park.

Officers and supervisors will be on hand to meet with the public.

“In addition to being an opportunity to discuss any questions or concerns a citizen may have, our officers will be prepared to discuss ‘golf cart’ laws, and the importance of seat belt use,” a news release states.

Officials also say there will be an opportunity to ‘ride’ in the seatbelt convincer.

“By simulating a low-impact collision, the Seat Belt Convincer can greatly impact how participants value the importance of wearing a seat belt,” the news release says. “The system enables a passenger to experience the actual force generated during a 5-10 mph collision. After this experience, passengers realize the value of the restraint provided by the seat belt and gain a new respect for the protection that seat belts can provide.”

