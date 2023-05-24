Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
Abdulfatah Moha Mozib
Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series

Latest News

A shot from Grandmaster, a documentary by Christopher Everett
Filmmakers invited to apply for Filmed in NC Fund
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several vehicles.
NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes