Wilmington PD, New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office offering free ‘Rider Skills Days’ sessions

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department have announced upcoming “Rider Skills Day” opportunities for motorcyclists in the area.

According to the announcement, the free programs, being offered in partnership with BikeSafe NC, will utilize time in the classroom and monitored motorcycle rides to teach bikers important, and potentially life-saving, skills. The sessions also seek to provide feedback on an individual’s current skills, hoping to make their time on the road more enjoyable.

“As well as professional riding techniques, topics covered include the system of motorcycle control and psychological effects on riding,” states the WPD. “Regardless of what style motorcycle you ride, if you are serious about staying safe you should reserve your seat in a BikeSafe NC Class now.”

The Wilmington Police Department has three upcoming Saturday sessions, scheduled for June 24, Aug. 19 and Oct. 21. Those sessions will be held at 615 Bess St. in Wilmington.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to host its upcoming session on Wednesday, June 14. That session will be held at BMW Motorcycles Cape Fear, located at 5 Garris Road in Wilmington.

Each session is to begin at 8:45 a.m. Those interested in signing up for a session with the WPD can do so here, while those who would like to enroll in the NHCSO session can do that here. Each sign-up page also includes an outline of what topics will be covered, the general plan for the session and the requirements for those who are interested in attending.

Training at each Rider Skills Day session is provided by certified BikeSafe NC assessors.

