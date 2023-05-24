Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign kicks off this weekend

(WBRC)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive campaign is scheduled to kick off this weekend, according to a release from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

According to the announcement, the initiative seeks to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the roads and waterways.

“Fatalities that could be avoided with more responsible behavior are always difficult to process,” said Lieutenant Nathan Green of the Wildlife Commission. “It’s imperative to designate a sober driver whether you’re in a vehicle or on a boat. Boaters can reduce the risk of alcohol related incidents by designating a sober operator.”

In partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, NC State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the campaign will include safety check points throughout the state during Memorial Day weekend.

“During the campaign, law enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of cars and boats on various highways and bodies of water. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds .08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, is subject to arrest,” states the NC Wildlife Commission in its release.

The On the Road, On the Water campaign will begin at the culmination of National Safe Boating Week, which continues through Friday, May 26.

Since Saturday, May 20, that campaign has promoted precautions and safety tips that should be followed when on the water, such as:

  • “Appoint a designated driver for the boat. Operating a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is illegal and is just as dangerous as driving a car impaired.
  • Assign an adult ‘Water Watcher’ to actively supervise children in or around the water at all times. Young children and people who are not strong swimmers should always be kept within arm’s reach.
  • Swim only in designated areas. You are less visible to boaters and more vulnerable to accidents. Avoid diving in unfamiliar areas, as there may be hidden structures.
  • Wear a life jacket or Coast Guard-approved personal floatation device (PFD) at all times. Put your life jacket on prior to entering the boat and make sure its snug, yet comfortable, and will not move above the chin or ears when lifted at the shoulders.
  • Throw, don’t go. Be prepared to throw a floatation device or use a pole or tree branch to reach someone struggling in the water. Never jump in to save someone because you could go under too.
  • Attend a boater safety course. The Wildlife Commission offers an array of boating education classes. If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, you must complete an approved course before operating any vessel propelled by a motor of 10 HP or greater.”

“We cannot stress enough how important it is for you to wear a personal floatation device, or PFD, while boating, whether it be recreating, swimming or fishing,” said Captain Branden Jones with the Wildlife Commission. “In 2022, 20 people lost their lives on North Carolina waters; 16 of them were not wearing a life vest. PFDs save lives, but they won’t work if you don’t wear them.”

For more information on these initiatives, please visit the NC Wildlife Resources Commission website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Vendors at an Orange Street ArtsFest in downtown Wilmington
Orange Street ArtsFest to feature artists, music and more this weekend
Heather Bridgers
Brunswick Co. Board of Education approves next principal for Supply Elementary
Wilmington PD, New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office offering free ‘Rider Skills Days’ sessions
Carolina Beach Lake
Dredge, stabilization work begins at Carolina Beach Lake, park amenities expected to stay open