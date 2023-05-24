Senior Connect
Propane explosion injures two people and a dog in White Lake

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people and a dog were injured in a propane explosion Monday, according to the White Lake Police Department.

According to a news release, a White Lake police officer on stationary patrol at 2038 White Lake Dr. witnessed an employee and customer of Camp Clearwater Campground get severely burned while attempting to fill a propane cylinder at the business’ propane filling station just before 4:30 p.m.

“The officer said in their report they heard a ‘loud hissing’ noise and saw what they believed to be propane gas spraying in the air creating what appeared to be ‘white smoke.’” the news release states. “The officer said a large explosion then occurred. The officer immediately radioed for assistance and began to render aid to the victims.”

A 58-year-old White Lake woman was transported via Cape Fear Valley Life Link Helicopter for her injuries. A 49-year-old Riegelwood man and his dog were treated and released.

The following agencies responded to the incident: White Lake Police Department, White Lake Fire Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Emergency Medical Services, Bladen County Fire Marshalls Office, and Cape Fear Valley Life Link.

