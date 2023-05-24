Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of four tobacco stores in Columbus County was arrested during an investigation by N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement agents on Tuesday, May 23.

“This investigation originally stemmed from a complaint that teens purchased vape products from two tobacco stores in Tabor City and subsequently became ill after ingesting the products. Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents identified and determined Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products from four businesses contained more than 0.3 % THC, making the products illegal to possess and sell,” states an announcement from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Agents with the N.C. Department of Revenue and Secretary of State’s Office, Whiteville Police Department, Tabor City Police Department and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searched four stores in the county on Tuesday that were owned and operated by Abdulfatah Moha Mozib.

“Abdulfatah Moha Mozib, 25, of Whiteville, was charged with one count of Sell or Deliver Marijuana, thirteen counts of Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, and thirteen counts of Felony Maintain a Dwelling/Vehicle/Place for Controlled Substances. Mozib was previously charged with Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana from a prior THC investigation,” states the announcement from the N.C. DPS.

The DPS says that a “large amount of illegal THC products and cash” were obtained as a result of the searches, along with “an assortment of counterfeit trademarked items.”

The stores searched were:

Zacks Discount Tobacco at 14 Whiteville Mini Mall, Whiteville

910 Vape & Tobacco at 603 Jefferson Street, Whiteville

M&A Tobacco at 300 Columbus Corners Drive Unit 212, Whiteville

Tabor Tobacco and Vape Outlet at 102 Tabor Crossing, Tabor City

“ALE special agents initiated this investigation after receiving complaints of youth becoming sick after using a product purchased at one of these locations” said Bryan House, director of N.C. ALE. “This is an ongoing case, and we will continue to partner with other agencies to address this criminal activity and identify those who are profiting from these crimes.”

