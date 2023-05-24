Orange Street ArtsFest to feature artists, music and more this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Orange Street ArtsFest is set to feature live music, artists and other vendors this Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, presented by the Thalian Association Community Theatre.

The festival will be held at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center, on Orange Street between 2nd and Front streets, and on 2nd Street between Orange and Dock streets.

Artists will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

You can visit the event for free, but donations to the theatre are welcomed. You can follow updates about the event on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.