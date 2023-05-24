Senior Connect
NC Ports takes top spot among North American ports in productivity

The Port of Wilmington
The Port of Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ports’ container terminal at the Port of Wilmington ranks as the most productive port in North America in 2022 in the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI).

The index, which is produced by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, also ranks NC Ports as the 44th most productive port in the world (up from 49th a year ago) out of the 348 included in the study.

According to a news release, ratings are based on the time vessels spent in port to complete workloads over the course of last year.

“This latest achievement is a testament to the dedication of all North Carolina Ports employees and stakeholders and their unwavering commitment to keeping goods and cargo moving,” said Brian Clark, Executive Director, North Carolina State Ports Authority. “It is also proof that our critical infrastructure improvements have allowed us to maintain our best-in-class vessel productivity, exceed industry standards, and deliver on our mission to enhance the economy of North Carolina. These capital investments would not have been possible without the support of our many partners at the local, state and federal levels as well as funding from the North Carolina General Assembly.”

Over the past five years, NC Ports has invested over $356 million in infrastructure improvements, including a new container gate complex, expansion of the container yard, turning basin expansion and harbor deepening, and berth renovation and expansion.

“With consistent, best-in-class productivity and service levels, more industry sectors are taking advantage of the Port of Wilmington’s role in their supply chains - both to enhance their overall logistics performance and to optimize networks for future growth,” said Hans Bean, Chief Commercial Officer, North Carolina State Ports Authority.

