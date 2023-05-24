Senior Connect
Police questioning four people after shooting next to J.H. Rose High School

The shooting happened near the school's practice field.
The shooting happened near the school's practice field.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Four people are being questioned by Greenville police after a shooting next to J.H. Rose High School put it on lockdown this morning.

Police said it happened around 10:45 a.m. on the school’s practice field. That field is in the back of the high school along Marvin Jarmin Drive.

The victim is not a student, according to police, and has been taken to ECU Health Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.

The lockdown has since been lifted, but police say increased security will remain on campus as a precaution.

Police Chief Ted Sauls said the 18-year-old was actually shot next to Marvin Jarmin Drive.

“It is intolerable to have this type of activity. It’s intolerable to have it happen anywhere, much less adjacent to a school as we see here,” Sauls said. “The injuries that the victim sustained in this investigation do not appear to be life-threatening

Police say there is no ongoing threat at the school and there is no connection between the school and the shooting. Sauls said multiple shots were fired.

“Due to our resources and the resources of the community and of our supporters, there is not anywhere that you’ll move in this city that we don’t know about. There is not anywhere that you’ll go that we will not find you,” said the chief.

