Hoggard student’s art to be displayed at U.S. Capitol after competition win

"Raccoon" by Samantha Strahley, a Hoggard High School student who won the N.C. Seventh Congressional District Art Competition in 2023 (Created by Samantha Strahley, provided by U.S. Congressman David Rouzer)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hoggard High School student Samantha Strahley will have her work displayed in the U.S. Capitol after winning N.C.’s Seventh Congressional District Art Competition.

Her piece “Raccoon” will be displayed for a year along with winners from every other congressional district in the country, per an announcement from Rep. David Rouzer.

“I extend my congratulations to Samantha Strahley of Hoggard High School as this year’s winner of North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District Art Competition,” said Rouzer. “Her artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for visitors, staff and members of Congress to see. Every year, students from across our region demonstrate great artistic talent, and I thank each student who participated in this year’s competition.”

She and other winners will be invited to a celebratory reception in D.C. in the summer to see their work and meet other winners.

