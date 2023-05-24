Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death

Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death
By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Greenville woman has been charged with murder after a man died from a drug overdose.

The sheriff’s office charged 39-year-old Abbie Gomez with second degree murder in the December 2021 death of 38-year-old Scott Isley.

Investigators responded to 3450 Frog Level Road where Isley was pronounced dead.

They say the investigation determined he died from multi-drug toxicity and that Gomez was one of the individuals who provided Isley with the illegal drugs.

Gomez is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.

The sheriff’s office says it expects to make an additional arrest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman

Latest News

Town of Leland
Leland Planning Board recommends to deny request for RV sites in areas prone to flooding
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help expanding classroom library
Army to source Masonboro Inlet for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project