Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida school district moved the poem out of the elementary section of a school library.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Florida school district has decided a historic poem written by America’s first youth poet laureate may not be suitable for younger students.

The Miami-Dade County public school ordered copies of the poem, “The Hill We Climb,” to be moved from the elementary section in a school’s library to the middle school section.

Amanda Gorman wrote the critically acclaimed literary piece for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to the Florida Freedom to Read Project, a parent of a student at Bob Graham Education Center objected to the piece of poetry, claiming it indirectly contained “hate messages.”

Florida Freedom to Read also said the complaint erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author and publisher.

Gorman reacted to the move on Instagram posting, “Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”

The school district pointed out that the poem has not been banned or removed. They determined it was better suited for middle school students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

