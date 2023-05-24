First Alert Forecast: storm to agitate skies, seas, surf

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast remains variably cloudy, generally dry, and breezy with near to slightly below normal temperatures through Thursday. As a cool northern high pressure cell surrenders to a developing offshore storm system, your First Alert Weather Team continues to expect unsettled weather in the Cape Fear Region, and has designated a First Alert Action Day for Friday, May 26 and also Saturday, May 27. Given the time of year, an outside chance exists that this storm will get a tropical or subtropical tag, but it remains more likely to behave like a classic cold core coastal system.

Timing & Impacts: Expect rough surf and a moderate to locally high rip risk through Friday and Saturday, especially but perhaps not exclusively for the beaches of Pender and New Hanover counties. Seas could build to over seven feet - even across the inshore waters - in this time. Northeast breezes Friday may shift to the east or southeast by Saturday, gust more than 30 mph at times, and almost certainly function as a gale offshore. Clouds and showers ought to be generously distributed across Friday and Saturday; the risk of flooding and severe weather is low but not zero. In general: these impacts could adversely affect beachgoing, boating, and traveling.

Our Promise & Your Action: If you have not already, download the free WECT Weather App for your devices and configure it to your location. That way, you can receive all relevant storm bulletins - especially important if you are in a coastal zone, where a bevy of beach and marine statements from the National Weather Service may need to find you! Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with custom content on this app as well as all other platforms until drier and more settled conditions reenter the weather mix. As of now, this storm system looks to gradually loosen its grip on the Carolinas through Sunday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

FAQs about the First Alert Action Day program: https://www.wect.com/2022/01/13/first-alert-action-days-answering-your-faqs/

