First Alert Forecast: ocean low pressure to agitate skies, surf

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor a low pressure system - non-tropical at least for now - off the Carolina Coast. This feature will maintain a fresh, cool northeast breeze flow across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday, and winds are likely to keep at least a partial onshore component right into Memorial Day weekend. Given this, be alert for locally heavy surf, a moderate to sometimes even high rip current risk, and potentially hazardous seas. Moisture could stack deep enough for rain chances like 20% for Wednesday and Thursday, 50 to 60% for Friday and Saturday, and 30 to 40% for Sunday and Memorial Day. So: unsettled, but also a decent amount of dry time to enjoy. Also: mild temperatures. Expect daily highs in the 70s to around 80 and nightly lows mainly in the upper 50s to middle 60s through the period.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Stay alert for possible wind, storm, surf, and / or marine bulletins with this app in any case.

