Dredge, stabilization work begins at Carolina Beach Lake, park amenities expected to stay open

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach announced on Tuesday, May 23 that dredge and stabilization work has begun at Carolina Beach Lake.

“The Carolina Beach Lake Dredge and Stabilization project has begun! Contractors will use hydraulic dredging to fill geotextile tubes placed around the perimeter of the lake to create a stable and natural shoreline,” states the town in its release. “All dredge spoils are to be utilized onsite. The goals of the project are a modest gain in stormwater capacity, improved aesthetic appearance, better water quality, and an overall healthier ecosystem.”

According to the announcement, park amenities are expected to remain open while crews complete the work. Temporary detours, however, may be set up around work areas.

“Crews are currently setting up safety fencing and establishing a primary laydown area on the west side of the lake near the South 4th St./Clarendon Ave. entrance. A secondary area west of the parking lot will be used if needed. The contractor is also taking precautions to protect the resident and nesting waterfowl in the area,” the town adds.

Those with questions or concerns about the project are asked to contact Paula Kempton at (910) 508-4440 or paula.kempton@carolinabeach.org or Benjamin Meister at (910) 232-1144 or ben.meister@carolinabeach.org.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.