Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Carolina Beach recommended budget includes raised water/sewer rate; no tax increase

Town of Carolina Beach
Town of Carolina Beach(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley presented the upcoming year’s proposed budget at a council workshop on Tuesday, May 23.

As proposed, the budget would have no tax increases and a 3 percent water/sewer rate increase to help pay for long-range infrastructure plans, according to the town.

It also includes funding for stormwater, paving and parks/recreation projects, along with a 40 percent unreserved fund balance.

“This is a budget that keeps pace with the growing needs and desires of the citizens while being cognizant of the economic concerns of taxpayers,” Oakley said.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, June 13. You can learn more about the budget on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
Abdulfatah Moha Mozib
Owner of four Columbus County tobacco stores arrested during investigation into illegal THC sales
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series

Latest News

Law enforcement in Wilmington, Carolina Beach and Pender County is reminding residents to hang...
Law enforcement reminds residents to hang up on scam calls about outstanding warrants
A shot from Grandmaster, a documentary by Christopher Everett
Filmmakers invited to apply for Filmed in NC Fund
The new giraffe was born May 20th.
IT’S A BOY! North Carolina Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe
Propane explosion injures two people and a dog in White Lake