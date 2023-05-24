Carolina Beach recommended budget includes raised water/sewer rate; no tax increase

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley presented the upcoming year’s proposed budget at a council workshop on Tuesday, May 23.

As proposed, the budget would have no tax increases and a 3 percent water/sewer rate increase to help pay for long-range infrastructure plans, according to the town.

It also includes funding for stormwater, paving and parks/recreation projects, along with a 40 percent unreserved fund balance.

“This is a budget that keeps pace with the growing needs and desires of the citizens while being cognizant of the economic concerns of taxpayers,” Oakley said.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday, June 13. You can learn more about the budget on the town’s website.

