Brunswick Co. Board of Education approves next principal for Supply Elementary

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education approved the next principal for Supply Elementary School at its committee meeting on Tuesday, May 23.

According to an announcement from Brunswick County Schools, Heather Bridgers has been selected for the role.

“Ms. Bridgers has earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology, a Master of Education in Language and Literacy, and a Master of School Administration all from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington,” states the release.

Bridgers currently serves as the principal of Surf City Middle School, and has previously worked as an assistant principal and teacher in the Pender County and Duplin County school systems.

