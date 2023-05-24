3,000 gallons of sewage spill from line on Old Holden Beach Road in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte has announced an untreated wastewater discharge that took place on Tuesday afternoon, May 23.

After an issue at the force main line on Old Holden Beach Road, 3,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into a ditch that leads to Sharon Creek.

The spill was contained, and the line was repaired. Testing was done at Sharon Creek to check for water contamination.

The Division of Emergency Management is reviewing the spill. The town provided the notice in compliance with N.C. General Statute 143.215.1C.

Anyone with questions is directed to contact the Town of Shallotte at 910-754-4032.

