Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

3,000 gallons of sewage spill from line on Old Holden Beach Road in Shallotte

The Town of Shallotte
The Town of Shallotte(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Shallotte has announced an untreated wastewater discharge that took place on Tuesday afternoon, May 23.

After an issue at the force main line on Old Holden Beach Road, 3,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into a ditch that leads to Sharon Creek.

The spill was contained, and the line was repaired. Testing was done at Sharon Creek to check for water contamination.

The Division of Emergency Management is reviewing the spill. The town provided the notice in compliance with N.C. General Statute 143.215.1C.

Anyone with questions is directed to contact the Town of Shallotte at 910-754-4032.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Vendors at an Orange Street ArtsFest in downtown Wilmington
Orange Street ArtsFest to feature artists, music and more this weekend
‘On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign kicks off this weekend
Heather Bridgers
Brunswick Co. Board of Education approves next principal for Supply Elementary
Wilmington PD, New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office offering free ‘Rider Skills Days’ sessions