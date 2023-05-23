Senior Connect
YMCA to open Legion Stadium and Robert Strange pools on Memorial Day weekend

The City of Wilmington's Legion Stadium pool
The City of Wilmington's Legion Stadium pool
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has announced that the City of Wilmington’s pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park will open on Saturday, May 27, for the Memorial Day weekend.

The YMCA is managing and operating the pools this summer, which will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“This summer the YMCA will offer public swim, family swim, lap swim, and water aerobics classes through Labor Day Weekend. Admission is just $3/adult and $1/child and water aerobics classes cost just $5/adult or $30/seasonal pass (up to 10 classes). Reservations are required for water aerobics classes and can be made the day of the swim,” states an announcement from the YMCA.

The Legion Stadium pool is located at 2139 Carolina Beach Road, and the Robert Strange pool is located at 401 S. 10th St. You can learn more on the YMCA website.

