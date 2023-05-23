Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach to hold public hearing on proposed budget

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023/2024 budget at the Board of Alderman meeting on June 22.

This year’s proposed budget doesn’t include any increases to the property tax ($.0923 per $100 value), and water and sewer rates and maintenance fees would remain the same as well. The town is still taking part in a study to consider merging its utilities with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

The total budget is $20.27 million, split between $4.29 million in the Water/Sewer Fund and $15.98 million in the General Fund. The town’s total tax valuation has increased from $3.8 billion in FY22/23 to $3.85 billion in FY23/24.

Revenue sources for the General Fund include:

  • $5.96 million from parking fees
  • $3.44 million from property tax
  • $1.41 million from sales tax
  • $1 million from refuse collection
  • $758,000 from ABC revenues,
  • $650,000 from room occupancy tax,
  • $375,000 from the utility and cable franchise tax
  • $311,300 from the
  • $300,000 from building permit fees
  • $250,000 from recreation program fees
  • $230,000 from the Water and Sewer fund
  • $35,000 from local civil violations

Expenditures in the budget include:

  • $3.58 million for the police department
  • $2.19 million for the fire department
  • $1.88 million for public works environmental services
  • $1.43 million for parking management
  • $1.07 million for the governing body
  • $1.02 million for public works building maintenance
  • $761,355 for the general administration department
  • $654,545 for planning and parks department/planning and inspections
  • $626,500 for fire department ocean rescue lifeguards
  • $611,379 for the public works streets department
  • $479,546 for planning and parks department/recreation programs
  • $465,741 for the information technology department
  • $452,143 for public works/parks maintenance
  • $367,728 for public works administration
  • $366,030 for public works department fleet maintenance
  • $13,750 for fire department emergency preparedness

You can read the proposed budget in full on the town’s website or below:

