Wrightsville Beach to hold public hearing on proposed budget
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Wrightsville Beach will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023/2024 budget at the Board of Alderman meeting on June 22.
This year’s proposed budget doesn’t include any increases to the property tax ($.0923 per $100 value), and water and sewer rates and maintenance fees would remain the same as well. The town is still taking part in a study to consider merging its utilities with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
The total budget is $20.27 million, split between $4.29 million in the Water/Sewer Fund and $15.98 million in the General Fund. The town’s total tax valuation has increased from $3.8 billion in FY22/23 to $3.85 billion in FY23/24.
Revenue sources for the General Fund include:
- $5.96 million from parking fees
- $3.44 million from property tax
- $1.41 million from sales tax
- $1 million from refuse collection
- $758,000 from ABC revenues,
- $650,000 from room occupancy tax,
- $375,000 from the utility and cable franchise tax
- $311,300 from the
- $300,000 from building permit fees
- $250,000 from recreation program fees
- $230,000 from the Water and Sewer fund
- $35,000 from local civil violations
Expenditures in the budget include:
- $3.58 million for the police department
- $2.19 million for the fire department
- $1.88 million for public works environmental services
- $1.43 million for parking management
- $1.07 million for the governing body
- $1.02 million for public works building maintenance
- $761,355 for the general administration department
- $654,545 for planning and parks department/planning and inspections
- $626,500 for fire department ocean rescue lifeguards
- $611,379 for the public works streets department
- $479,546 for planning and parks department/recreation programs
- $465,741 for the information technology department
- $452,143 for public works/parks maintenance
- $367,728 for public works administration
- $366,030 for public works department fleet maintenance
- $13,750 for fire department emergency preparedness
You can read the proposed budget in full on the town’s website or below:
