Wilmington police searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in looking for 43-year-old Gracie Diggs Barfoot.

She is five feet, four inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen on May 16 in the 400 block of S. 5th Avenue in Wilmington. Police believe her mode of travel is by foot.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to call 911 or 910-765-7822.

