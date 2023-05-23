Senior Connect
Veterans Council to host Memorial Day Ceremony at Wilmington National Cemetery

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Veterans Council will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29.

The program will begin at 11 a.m. at the Wilmington National Cemetery on 2011 Market St.

New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield Jr. and Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo are scheduled to speak at the event.

The guest speaker will be retired Col. Chrissy Sanford, who had a 20-year military career.

For more information on the events planned, see the program below:

