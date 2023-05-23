Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two arrested after ‘senior prank’ vandalizes Union County high school

Deputies identified an 18-year-old and 21-year-old as the primary suspects in the case.
Deputies arrested an 18-year-old and 21-year-old in connection with the vandalism at Sun Valley High School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged in connection with vandalism resulting from a “senior prank” at Sun Valley High School this past week.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Javier Sheffield, who is not a student, and 18-year-old Nalen Geoffroy, who is a student, were arrested and charged.

Deputies said those involved dumped honey into electrical outlets, printers and other electronic devices, in addition to littering the building. The total cost of the damage is expected to exceed $20,000.

Investigators identified Sheffield and Geoffroy as the primary suspects in the case.

“The damage caused by these suspects during this “prank” is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said in a statement. “The total cost of necessary repairs or replacements is still being calculated but is expected to be valued at over $20,000. Local parents need to be extra vigilant this time of year and ensure their children are making smart decisions that will keep them from jeopardizing their futures.”

Sheffield and Geoffroy are being charged with felony damaging computers and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

The conditions of their releases have not yet been determined.

Deputies said the investigating remains ongoing and more charges could be coming.

Patrols will remain increased at this time to deter any further property damage incidents.

Related: Union Co. deputies searching for suspects in senior prank

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman

Latest News

Town of Leland
Leland Planning Board recommends to deny request for RV sites in areas prone to flooding
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help expanding classroom library
Army to source Masonboro Inlet for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project