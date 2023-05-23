Police in Oak Island searching for missing man

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department has announced that it is searching for 69-year-old James Pelcher.

According to the release from police, Pelcher was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, along NW 5th Street.

He drives a green, 2003 Mazda B series truck with a license plate that reads “PKP8194.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stevens at (910) 269-8193.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.