Moon Taxi and The Stews to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Moon Taxi is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 1
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Moon Taxi is set to perform a concert with The Stews at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 1.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, May 25, online at the Live Nation website. Tickets will also be available at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office on Friday.

Moon Taxi is taking the stop as part of the tour for their upcoming album Set Yourself Free, which is set to release on June 9.

The concert is branded as part of the venue’s REV Rocks Concert Series.

