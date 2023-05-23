Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series

Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington
Regal Mayfaire in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayfaire Town Center has announced the lineup for its Sunset Music Series, set to run from June 7 to July 12.

The shows will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the plaza in front of Regal Cinema each Wednesday night.

“Our lineup of talented musicians is sure to provide the perfect ambiance for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Sit back and enjoy the music in the plaza or indulge in a delicious meal on one of our restaurant patios,” states an announcement from Mayfaire.

The lineup includes:

Mayfaire asks that guests leave their pets at home. Alcohol isn’t allowed in the plaza itself, but you can get drinks and listen from the patios at Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Coquina Fishbar or Fox & Hound.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Moon Taxi is set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Sept. 1
Moon Taxi and The Stews to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Parker McCollum is scheduled to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion on June 2 and 3
Live Oak Bank Pavilion cancels night Parker McCollum concert
New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr has released "Only The Dead", the sixth novel in...
Bestselling author Jack Carr releases new thriller, preps for pair of upcoming streaming series
Steep Canyon Rangers and Matisyahu, G. Love & Special Sauce with Cydeways are set to play...
Steep Canyon Rangers, Matisyahu to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater