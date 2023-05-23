Mayfaire announces lineup for summer music series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayfaire Town Center has announced the lineup for its Sunset Music Series, set to run from June 7 to July 12.

The shows will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the plaza in front of Regal Cinema each Wednesday night.

“Our lineup of talented musicians is sure to provide the perfect ambiance for a relaxing evening with friends and family. Sit back and enjoy the music in the plaza or indulge in a delicious meal on one of our restaurant patios,” states an announcement from Mayfaire.

The lineup includes:

Mayfaire asks that guests leave their pets at home. Alcohol isn’t allowed in the plaza itself, but you can get drinks and listen from the patios at Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Coquina Fishbar or Fox & Hound.

