I-85 driver from NY busted with 1,000 heroin bricks, 5 kilos of cocaine in Henderson, police say

Inside the car, police found 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine.
Inside the car, police found 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine.(Henderson Police Department)
By Rodney Overton
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) - A New York man was busted with heroin and cocaine after a traffic violation on Interstate 85 in Henderson over the weekend, police said.

The incident was reported around 4:50 a.m. along I-85 in Vance County, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

After the suspect’s car was stopped, a police K-9 had a “positive alert” and the car was searched, the news release said.

Inside the car, police found 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine, according to the news release.

Jonathan Gordan, 41, of Albany, New York was the driver and the only person in the car, police said.

Gordan was charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine, three counts of trafficking in heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin, maintain a vehicle to keep controlled substances, and manufacture cocaine.

He was held in the Vance County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

