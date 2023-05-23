Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former Horry County Schools teacher sentenced in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash

A former Horry County Schools teacher has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly crash in October of 2021.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Horry County Schools teacher has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly crash in October of 2021.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said 54-year-old Michael Oerther pleaded guilty to reckless homicide after he crashed his Jeep Wrangler in the back of a Honda Civic that was stopped at a traffic light on Carolina Forest Boulevard near Stafford Drive on Oct. 25, 2021.

Oerther had consumed alcohol prior to driving his Jeep.

Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said Oerther, who was a math teacher at Ocean Bay Middle School, resigned shortly after on Friday, Nov. 5.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The judge presiding over the hearing, Honorable Circuit Judge Bentley Price, accepted a negotiated sentence of 8 years for the crash which took the life of 27-year-old Leza Watts.

“Cases like this are very emotional and sad because they could possibly be avoided. So many of us and our loved ones take to the road every day to provide for and enjoy our lives,” said assistant solicitor Seth Oskin. “Driving a car can be dangerous and when you add alcohol to the mix, it increases the chances of bad things happening. These cases are also very technical, and we are thankful that we are able to get justice for our victim and her family.”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
From left to right on top row: Christopher Todd Evans, Christopher Slate Arrowood, Dustin Lee...
Man given 62 additional charges in Cape Fear Escorts human trafficking investigation
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman

Latest News

Town of Leland
Leland Planning Board recommends to deny request for RV sites in areas prone to flooding
Abbie Gomez charged with murder
Greenville woman charged with murder in overdose death
Gracie Diggs Barfoot
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help expanding classroom library
Army to source Masonboro Inlet for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project