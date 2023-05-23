Senior Connect
Forever Family: 18 to 21 program looks to help those who age out of foster care



By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Usually on our Forever Family segment, we bring you the stories of children and teens looking to be adopted.

This week, we want to tell you about what happens to those who turn 18 without finding a home.

We talked to Kendall, who grew up in care, and Tiffany Hopkins, who helps run the 18 to 21 program, a state wide effort to support those who are at a crucial point in their young adult life and desperately need support.

“Our young adults that have aged out of foster care, are not afforded extra things that a lot of their peers have access to. Just being able to have jobs and employment where they can actually afford the housing, to be able to afford groceries, and paying those bills,” Hopkins said. “Transportation to get to college, to get to work, employment, they don’t have a drivers license. They don’t have insurance, a car, to even practice, to even take a drivers ed test.”

“The 18 to 21 program is a way to give them some support. So they have a fighting chance to get out there and be productive young adults.”

The voluntary program requires participants to either work a minimum of 80 hours a month, or be enrolled and attending in school.

“They are not throwing things out for me, but if I am working for it, and I need help, they are always helping me,” Kendall said.

If you are interested in helping with the 18 to 21 program or are interested in fostering or adopting, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or foreverfamily.org

