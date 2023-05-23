Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: fresh breezes, comfy temps

By Gannon Medwick
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a pleasant Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region with high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. East to northeast breezes will drag in enough moisture for a few clouds to mix with sunshine and a stray shower or two is even possible; a lot of dry time is likely overall. The risk of rip currents is moderate, so keep it safe in the 72-degree surf!

Between Wednesday and the weekend, a low pressure system will sharpen in the Atlantic and deliver rain chances. Odds still favor a lot of dry time, but you should nevertheless note percentages like 30% Wednesday, 30% Thursday, 40% Friday, 40% Saturday, 30% Sunday, and 20% Memorial Day. In a related story, this pattern does not appear at all conducive to any summery heat: expect daily highs mainly in the middle 70s and lower 80s through the period.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

