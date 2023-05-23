Dale Cole selected to be superintendent of Brunswick County Schools

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education announced on Tuesday, May 23, that a selection has been made for the next superintendent of Brunswick County Schools.

According to the announcement, Dale Cole has been unanimously approved by the board for the position. The decision was made at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

“The Board of Education thoughtfully and carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of 30 excellent candidates,” said Board of Education Chairman Steve Barger. “Although many qualified candidates applied, the Board of Education felt Mr. Cole’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve Brunswick County Schools’ students, employees, and community for years to come. The Board of Education is confident Mr. Cole will lead our great school system to even higher achievement.”

Cole has about 30 years of education experience in North Carolina, including serving as the superintendent of Clay County Schools since 2019.

“Prior to joining Clay County Schools, Mr. Cole served as Director of Instructional Services, Career and Technical Education, and Testing for Hyde County Schools, School Transformation Coach for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction - Educator Support Services, Principal (Beaufort County Schools) - Southside High School, Chocowinity Middle School, and P.S. Jones Middle School, Assistant Principal (Beaufort County Schools) - Washington High School, High School English Teacher, and High School football and baseball coach. Mr. Cole was also named the 2013 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year,” the release adds.

In reference to his first 90 days in the new position, Cole provided the following statement:

During my first 90 days in BCS, it is my goal to visit all schools and engage in listening sessions with all staff members, certified and classified. I am encouraged by the fact that in the 2022 NC Teacher Working Conditions Survey, over 80% of our teachers felt that BCS was “a good place to work and learn.” However, I would like to see that number move to 90% or better. Our district numbers show that 40-50% of our teachers have concerns with how we use their time, how much influence they have on decision-making, how their professional development is provided, how student conduct is managed, and how the NCTWC survey is used to improve their schools. I will be asking teachers for their specific ideas for improvement in these areas in order to provide a focus for our leadership team. At the same time, I will be carrying out a full review of all safety procedures at all schools, including how we carry out, document results, and continuously improve our fire drill procedures, lock-down drill procedures, tornado drill procedures, etc. Student and staff safety is our first priority, so I will not feel comfortable moving forward in other areas until I have a clear handle on safety for all.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.