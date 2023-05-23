Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dale Cole selected to be superintendent of Brunswick County Schools

Dale Cole
Dale Cole(Brunswick County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Education announced on Tuesday, May 23, that a selection has been made for the next superintendent of Brunswick County Schools.

According to the announcement, Dale Cole has been unanimously approved by the board for the position. The decision was made at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

“The Board of Education thoughtfully and carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of 30 excellent candidates,” said Board of Education Chairman Steve Barger. “Although many qualified candidates applied, the Board of Education felt Mr. Cole’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve Brunswick County Schools’ students, employees, and community for years to come. The Board of Education is confident Mr. Cole will lead our great school system to even higher achievement.”

Cole has about 30 years of education experience in North Carolina, including serving as the superintendent of Clay County Schools since 2019.

“Prior to joining Clay County Schools, Mr. Cole served as Director of Instructional Services, Career and Technical Education, and Testing for Hyde County Schools, School Transformation Coach for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction - Educator Support Services, Principal (Beaufort County Schools) - Southside High School, Chocowinity Middle School, and P.S. Jones Middle School, Assistant Principal (Beaufort County Schools) - Washington High School, High School English Teacher, and High School football and baseball coach. Mr. Cole was also named the 2013 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year,” the release adds.

In reference to his first 90 days in the new position, Cole provided the following statement:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Mohamed Mubarez
NC driver fled at nearly 100 mph over speed limit during chase; passing train ends pursuit, Halifax Co. deputies say
Carlos Soliz
Leland man arrested after marijuana found during traffic stop

Latest News

Food Lion Feeds food drive donation box
Food Lion Feeds collecting donations to benefit the community
Camp Voyager
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare hosting Camp Voyager to help grieving children
Usually on our Forever Family segment, we bring you the stories of children and teens looking...
Forever Family: 18 to 21 program looks to help those who age out of foster care
Click It or Ticket campaign starts May 22