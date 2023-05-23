COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help expanding classroom library

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One in four children grow up not knowing how to read. About 130 million adults in the U.S. have low literacy skills, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Kaitlyn Edwards is hoping to prevent any of her students from becoming part of those statistics. The Williams Township Elementary school teacher is hoping to expand her classroom library by buying more books. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“The best way to increase reading ability is to read more, and these books will continue to help my students grow stronger in reading,” Edwards says on her DonorsChoose page. “My students already have shown an astonishing interest in independent reading, and this project will only help enrich their experiences with the printed word.”

Mrs. Edwards needs $676. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, please click here.

