Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help expanding classroom library

WECT Community Classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One in four children grow up not knowing how to read. About 130 million adults in the U.S. have low literacy skills, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Kaitlyn Edwards is hoping to prevent any of her students from becoming part of those statistics. The Williams Township Elementary school teacher is hoping to expand her classroom library by buying more books. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“The best way to increase reading ability is to read more, and these books will continue to help my students grow stronger in reading,” Edwards says on her DonorsChoose page. “My students already have shown an astonishing interest in independent reading, and this project will only help enrich their experiences with the printed word.”

Mrs. Edwards needs $676. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, please click here.

.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Victim identified, no foul play suspected following investigation into body found in Wilmington storage unit
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Five arrested in federal and local drug operation in Sampson and Duplin counties
Williams Township School in Columbus County.
Mother frustrated after son left sleeping on Columbus County school bus, driver suspended
Veshon Lendell Shaw
Wilmington gang member sentenced to decade in prison for firearm and drug trafficking charges

Latest News

Army to source Masonboro Inlet for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
Food Lion Feeds collecting donations to benefit the community
Chemours testing private wells for PFAS compounds as legal battles continue
Chemours
Chemours testing private wells for PFAS compounds as legal battles continue