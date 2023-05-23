Senior Connect
CFCC announces hiring of US Men’s National Soccer Team scout to serve as men’s soccer coach

Giovanni Vlahos
Giovanni Vlahos
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced on Tuesday, May 23 that a new men’s soccer coach has been hired.

According to the release, Giovanni Vlahos has been chosen for the position.

“Vlahos, a proud [UNCW] graduate, is returning to Wilmington from California,” states the college in its announcement. “His impressive resume includes being Executive Director of the Poway Soccer Club (2017-2020), Head Coach of Cal-South’s Olympic Development Program (2013-2018), and Assistant Coach at San Diego State University (2013-2014).”

Additionally, Vlahos has served the US Men’s National Soccer Team as a scout since 2017. While coaching the Sea Devils, Vlahos will continue to serve as a scout for the national team, and the college hopes that this will “attract top-tier talent to CFCC.”

“I am so excited to be back in Wilmington and at Cape Fear,” says Coach Vlahos. “I wanted to thank CFCC Athletic Director Ryan Mantlo and Dean of Student Affairs Robby McGee for this opportunity. I am committed to building a cohesive team that will compete at the highest level and prepare student athletes for successful futures.”

The men’s soccer team is expected to release the full game schedule for the 2023-24 year in July.

“We could not be more excited to have Giovanni join our coaching staff,” says CFCC Director of Athletics Ryan Mantlo. “His years of experience and upbeat coaching style will be a tremendous asset to our overall success as a department.”

