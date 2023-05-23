Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify suspect in vehicle break-ins

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person...
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for two vehicle break-ins in Leland.(BCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for two vehicle break-ins in Leland.

“The incidents occurred late last week In the Eastbrook Community of Leland. The vehicles were unlocked, with money and firearms missing,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-253-2777 or 911.

