Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify suspect in vehicle break-ins

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for two vehicle break-ins in Leland.

“The incidents occurred late last week In the Eastbrook Community of Leland. The vehicles were unlocked, with money and firearms missing,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office states.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-253-2777 or 911.

