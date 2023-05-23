Ashley and Hoggard girls’ teams advance in soccer playoffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Both the Hoggard and Ashley High School girls’ soccer teams have advanced in the playoffs.

Ashley won 3-0 against Cleveland High School at its game on May 22. The team will now host Holly Springs at Legion Stadium on Wednesday.

Ashley has ranked 7th in the country and is currently the number one seed in the playoffs.

Hoggard was up 2-1 to begin the second half of its game against Apex High School. Apex was able to tie the game, but Hoggard was able to clench victory at 3-2.

Hoggard will now continue in the playoffs and play at Chapel Hill on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.