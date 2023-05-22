Senior Connect
WECT, Food Lion Feeds teaming up to help food bank

You can purchase non-perishable food items and donate the items in specially marked bins at participating Food Lion locations starting Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can help fight hunger in southeastern North Carolina this week.

Join WECT and Food Lion Feeds in supporting the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

You can purchase non-perishable food items and donate the items in specially marked bins at participating Food Lion locations starting Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26.

Click here for a list of participating locations.

WECT’s Jon Evans will be live Monday at the Food Lion at 3600 S. College Road starting at noon through 6:30 p.m.

WECT’s Daniella Hankey will be at the Food Lion at 103 Village Road in Leland on Wednesday, May 24, starting at noon.

WECT’s Frances Weller will be at the Food Lion located at 14564 Hwy. 17 in Hampstead from noon-6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

