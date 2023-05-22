USDA announces loans, grants for Rural Partners Network communities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing loans and grants to help people living in rural and Tribal communities in the North Carolina Rural Partners Network (RPN) “access good-paying jobs, improved infrastructure, affordable housing and quality health care,” according to a news release Monday.

“Through Rural Partners Network, USDA staff is on the ground listening to those many different voices in rural America and responding with funding and resources that will help people in small towns, rural places and on Tribal lands build stronger communities and brighter futures,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

“In North Carolina RPN is collaborating with rural and Tribal communities to help them identify resources to build stronger communities and brighter futures for the unique places they call home,” added Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight.

Here are some examples released by the USDA:

In Columbus County, the Men and Women United for Youth and Families Inc. will use a $300,000 Community Facilities Direct Loan to purchase a facility to execute their existing programs such as job and workforce training and a community food hub.

In Columbus County, Brunswick EMC will use a $300,000 Rural Economic Development Grant to assist with the interior renovation of a county-owned building in Whiteville to create office space, a business and an incubator. The renovated building also will provide Southeastern Community College space for the college’s small business center.

In Edgecombe County, Tarboro Propco LLC, will use a $7.2 million Business and Industry Loan to refinance the acquisition and renovation debt for The Bridges of Hendricks Creek, a 73-bed facility, offering assisted living.

In Halifax County, Halifax Electric Membership Corp. will use a portion of a $300,000 Rural Economic Development Grant to assist the Enfield Fire Department purchase a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban command vehicle.

In Nash County, the town of Sharpsburg, will use $118,000 in Community Facilities Direct Loans and $100,000 in Community Facilities Direct Grants to purchase and register a 2023 Ford F-150 crew cab truck and a 2023 Ford F-250 crew cab truck to function as public works vehicles. The town also will purchase to purchase and register two 2023 Dodge Durangos for the town police department.

In Robeson County, Lumberton Hotels 1 LLC, use a $3.3 million Business and Industry Loan to fund the acquisition of the four-story 56-room Country Inn and Suites franchise hotel in Lumberton.

In Robeson County, Lumberton Hotels 2 LLC, use a $4.6 million Business and Industry Loan to fund the acquisition of a 70-room Comfort Inn and Suites franchise in Lumberton.

In Robeson County, the North Carolina Indian Housing Authority, will use a $467,000 Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance Grant to assist in the self-help housing construction projects in Cumberland, Hoke and Robeson counties. The grant recipient supervises groups of very low and low-income individuals and families as they construct their own homes in rural areas.

A complete list of projects is available online.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.