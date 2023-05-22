Ukrainian refugees reflect on coming to Wilmington almost a year ago, help they have gotten from local organizations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Right now, more than eight million Ukrainian civilians have been displaced. The United States has accepted 271,000 Ukrainian refugees since the invasion began, and some of them landed right here in Wilmington.

Nataliya Ovcharova and her sister Svitlana Cherkasova were born and raised in Ukraine.

But when the war broke out last year—their lives changed faster than they ever could have imagined.

Nataliya has two little girls—Margo was six months old at the start of the war and Veronika was two years old.

Nataliya says she often wondered if they would survive after hearing constant shooting and bombings nearby, on top of not having much food, water, or any electricity.

“Veronika, she started to be crazy because she before we go outside every day, and she asked me what has happened. ‘Mom, why can’t we go outside?’ [I would] say it is bad weather, it is raining,” Nataliya said.

In March of 2022 Nataliya and her girls left Kharkiv with the clothes on their back and a small bag of essentials.

“That’s all and everything that we can take. It’s only here in our mind. It’s how you can speak with people, language and your skills. So that’s, that’s how because we were not ready.”

They hopped on the train to Poland where they stayed with an old friend for a few weeks. Then, they went to Germany and reunited with her sister.

In June, they came to Wilmington to live with their aunt.

Nataliya’s husband, however, had to stay in Ukraine, but he left their hometown to get somewhere safer.

“It is so hard to be alone. Because before my husband helps our family help now, we must do everything by [ourselves],” Nataliya said. “It’s very hard to communicate and they sometimes they still [don’t] have electricity, but it is always changing.”

But she gets help from those around her and other local organizations, like Church World Service, to help them get by.

“A lot of people friends of my aunt, neighbors, they help,” Nataliya said.

Over the past year Nataliya and Lana have learned how to speak English, get a driver’s license, and they each work two jobs to support their family.

“I met a lot of kind of people [that] help us.”

For now, they don’t have any plans of returning to Ukraine, but they hope to see their families again someday soon.

“We are really happy to be here now because it’s a really safe place and we can build our life again. And it’s a really good chance because a lot of people don’t have this chance,” Svitlana said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.