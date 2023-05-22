Three men face charges connected to January homicide in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people face charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Lumberton.

Police said 29-year-old Dymaree Thompson was shot and killed on Jan. 5 at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police investigating after finding a man shot, killed on the road in Lumberton

An investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Zaquan McNeil on Friday. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

Then on Monday, 20-year-old Tyler Scott and 22-year-old Clonze McDuffie were charged in the case as well. They also face murder and felony conspiracy charges.

Scott and McDuffie were already being held at the Robeson County Detention Center. They were arrested and charged back in February in connection to Timothy Jacobs’ death.

Deputies found Jacobs dead inside a car in the area of Hornets and Meadow roads in Robeson County.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division assisted the Lumberton Police Department with the investigation into Thompson’s death.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.