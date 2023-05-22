Smith named chief communications officer for New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Josh Smith has been named the chief communications officer for New Hanover County.

Smith, who has been chief communications officer for New Hanover County Schools since 2021, starts his new position on July 11.

“Our county’s Communications and Outreach team does an outstanding job providing information to the public and our media partners about the initiatives and opportunities taking place within New Hanover County,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “We’re excited to see that standard of excellence continue under Josh’s leadership as he brings vast experience in communications and familiarity with our community to the position.”

Smith is taking over the role after Jessica Loeper was promoted to assistant county manager in April.

He spent more than two decades in the Marine Corps before retiring in 2021.

“I am excited and humbled to have the chance to guide the amazingly talented Communications and Outreach team here at New Hanover County,” Smith said. “Getting to know the people who call this place home and understand our community the last few years has been tremendously rewarding, and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our citizens in this new role.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.